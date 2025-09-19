Previous
Friday finallyyyy my god I'm dead 😂 by elsieblack145
Photo 723

Friday finallyyyy my god I'm dead 😂

And the teachers have gone mad, we have so much stuff to do for next week, here we go again 😂

anyway good night I'm going to sleep and tomorrow I am not going to wake up before 9 am 😁✌️

Whyyyy do we build the wall my children, my childreeeen?
- Hadestown (musical version of Pink Floyd's The Wall? 😂😂😂)
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
198% complete

