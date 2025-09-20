Our history teacher gives us the same assignment every year and it's to read a non fiction historic book about something from specific timelines and both times I have done it, I was always horribly late 😂 he assigns it in September and it's due December, and I always sent it to him like a day or two before the deadline. But THIS time! I've already read a third of the book and it's still September! This time it might even be chill! 😂😁



