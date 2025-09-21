Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 725

Whatever happened to all of the heroes
all the shakespearos
they watched their Rome burn
whatever happened to the heroes...
- No More Heroes by The Stranglers
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact