Previous
Fall! 🍁🍂 by elsieblack145
Photo 735

Fall! 🍁🍂

freaking unravel from tokyo ghoul playing in my head today because I'm in the mood for watching tokyo ghoul (even though I don't have time for it 😂) so I'm not able to write a lyrics today 😂
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact