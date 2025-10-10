Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 744

I was your father figure,
You pulled the wrong trigger,
This empire belongs to me,
Leave it with me!
- Father Figure by Taylor!
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
Christine Sztukowski ace
very nicely framed
October 10th, 2025  
Elsie Black
@365projectorgchristine thanks!
October 10th, 2025  
