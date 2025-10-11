Previous
It's dark academia season! by elsieblack145
Photo 745

It's dark academia season!

Keep it 💯 on the land, the sea, the sky,
pledge allegiance to your 👐, your team, your vibes...
- The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor!
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
