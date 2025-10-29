Previous
The most expensive keychain I have ever bought! And I have zero regrets! by elsieblack145
The most expensive keychain I have ever bought! And I have zero regrets!

The Zara Larsson tour was absolutely amazing and this time we decided not to buy T-Shirts, but keychains! LOVE ZARAAAAA 😁🌸✨️
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
