Photo 767
All Souls' Day
All Souls' Day in the Czech Republic is a day to commemorate and remember the departed loved ones. People usually go to the cemetery and light the candles on the graves. The atmosphere there is magical
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 250D
Taken
2nd November 2025 6:24pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
