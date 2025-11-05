Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 770

The only photo from today, but it kinda matches today's vibe 😅 but this year we have a new math teacher and it's absolutely amazing, I love maths again, he's so cool 😁
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact