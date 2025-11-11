Previous
Sky! by elsieblack145
Sky!

I know your deepest, secret fear,
I know everything,
everything you do,
everywhere you go,
everyone you knooooow!
I'm a spy
Im the house of love
I know the dream
that you're dreaming of...
- The Spy by The Doors
11th November 2025

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
