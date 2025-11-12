Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 777

Went for a walk in a forest with my dad today (😁) and I have lots of photos, but I like how the colours turned out in this one! 😁

I need to live in a forest 😫
12th November 2025

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
212% complete

Photo Details

