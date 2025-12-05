Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 800

Started reading a book which is a christmas advent calendar (it has 24 chapters) and this pack of stickers came with it and I love it when little thingies like that come with books! 😁 also the book is amazinggg
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact