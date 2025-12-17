Sign up
Previous
Photo 812
Babysitting cousin's dog because the cousin is skiing in the Alps
Today I took my last test of this year! It was history and it was horrible, but I think the grade will be good. And now... *plays Last Christmas by Wham! and Thank God It's Christmas by Queen* 😁😁😁
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
