Photo 812

Babysitting cousin's dog because the cousin is skiing in the Alps

Today I took my last test of this year! It was history and it was horrible, but I think the grade will be good. And now... *plays Last Christmas by Wham! and Thank God It's Christmas by Queen* 😁😁😁
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
