Day 1 - smaller kids

Our school holds an annual tradition of christmas floorball. The classes make teams and then they compete and the organizator of the whole event is one of the classes from the school (which I only found out after it was decided that our class will do it this year). And every person from the class was supposed to do something, no matter what, so I said that I would be the photographer! And I actually pretty enjoyed it. (the first christmas floorball I've ever enjoyed haha)



I'm particularly proud of this photo because this was a goal!



Also sorry for the ugly drawings on their faces, but I would feel bad for posting someone else's photos on the internet without them knowing it, so this was the solution I came up with :)