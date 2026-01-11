Previous
Beautiful weather! by elsieblack145
Photo 837

Beautiful weather!

aaand listening to memento mori by depeche mode and also to system of a down and I can't choose just one song today 😂
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
