Previous
reading of mice and men by elsieblack145
Photo 853

reading of mice and men

we also watched the movie at school today, it's so beautiful but so sad 😭

we were just kids, it wasn't over when it ended...
- am I right on time, bleachers
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact