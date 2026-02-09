Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 866

knowing that I was dressed in black, it almost feels like the photo wasn't turned into b&w 😅😁

all the music of life seems to be
like a bell that's ringing for meeeee...
- almost like being in love (bleachers version because they are releasing a new song in two days!!!!!)
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Your perspective is great. Love the energy in your description
February 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact