Prague day 2! by elsieblack145
Photo 878

Prague day 2!

Prague castle, The Golden Lane and the cathdral there! THE CATHEDRAL IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING and the black and white photo looks worse than the photo in colour and the photo in colour looks worse than reality so imagine this 1000 times yassified and that's what the cathedral looked like. It was amazing!!! We ate in a restaurant and in the evening we saw zootopia 2. I love nick wilde!

Dívko ty krásná, jak měsíční svit, pojď se mnou štěpnicí, začíná hřmít,
dívko ty křehká, jsi jak lilie, vykvetlas do krásy, má Julie...
- Julie by Wanastowi vjecy
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

KV ace
Nice focus… what glorious windows and architecture.
February 25th, 2026  
Karri
Black and white seems to give it a lot of depth. Beautiful. You are very lucky.
February 25th, 2026  
