Sunny!!!!! by elsieblack145
Sunny!!!!!

Vymyslel jsem spoustu nápadů, aů,
co podporujou hloupou náladu, aů,
Hodit klíče do kanálu,
Sjet po zadku holou skálu
V noci chodit strašit do hradu!
- Dej mi víc by Olympic
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
