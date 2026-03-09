week 3 - vinyl records

this week I'd like to try and take photos of my records. I've done vinyl record week last march as well, so I'm going to try and find differend records of the same colour, but I think that most of the records I will use will probably be the EPIC ones. EPIC: The Musical is a concept musical by Jorge Rivera-Herrans and around Christmas he released the whole of it on vinyl. It's divided into sagas and each saga has it's own vinyl and each of them has a different colour, so I think that they will come in handy this week :)



EPIC was being released between the years 2022 and 2025, the final saga (the one in the photo, the ithaca saga) was released december 25, 2025. It follows the journey of odysseus as he tries to make it back home from the trojam war.



is it you? have my prayers been answered?

is it really you standing there, or am I dreaming once more?

you look different, your eyes look tired

your frame is lighter, your smile torn

is it really you, my love?