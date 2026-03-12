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by elsieblack145
Photo 897

barcelona is a collaborative album by freddie mercury and montserrat caballé which was released in 1988. one of the songs of the album is how can I go on and that's exactly the single in the photo :)

when all the salt is taken from the sea
I stand dethroned, I'm naked and I bleed
but when your finger points so savagely
is anybody there to believe in me
to hear my plea and take care of me?
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
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