barcelona is a collaborative album by freddie mercury and montserrat caballé which was released in 1988. one of the songs of the album is how can I go on and that's exactly the single in the photo :)



when all the salt is taken from the sea

I stand dethroned, I'm naked and I bleed

but when your finger points so savagely

is anybody there to believe in me

to hear my plea and take care of me?