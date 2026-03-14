after having a hard time taking the photo of my violet vinyl (epic, which is so dark it almost looks black, so it's not ideal for the rainbow challenge), I decided to take a transparent record and put it on a violet paper 😂



midnight sun is the fifth stuido album by the swedish QUEEN zara larsson. it was released in 2025 and it was nominated for the best dance pop recording by grammys.



I'll be your girl for two months

you tell your friends I'm too fun

naked and never sober

this feels like eurosummer...