Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 899

after having a hard time taking the photo of my violet vinyl (epic, which is so dark it almost looks black, so it's not ideal for the rainbow challenge), I decided to take a transparent record and put it on a violet paper 😂

midnight sun is the fifth stuido album by the swedish QUEEN zara larsson. it was released in 2025 and it was nominated for the best dance pop recording by grammys.

I'll be your girl for two months
you tell your friends I'm too fun
naked and never sober
this feels like eurosummer...
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact