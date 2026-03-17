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Photo 902
The book on the right is Mr. Stink by David Walliams and that book has been a part of both of the rainbow march challenges that I have done in the past! So it's a tradition now!
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
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365
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Canon EOS 250D
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17th March 2026 5:54pm
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