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Photo 920
Friends!
A photo from two days ago, but I didn't upload it because that day I had a recap of rainbow march. I'm putting it here today because I like it and I wanted to have it here, hope it doesn't count as cheating :))
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
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Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
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365
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Canon EOS 250D
Taken
2nd April 2026 12:10pm
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