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apparently I'm an adult now or something 😂😁 by elsieblack145
Photo 921

apparently I'm an adult now or something 😂😁

and every skyline was like a kiss upon the lips
and I was making you a wish
in every skyline
how big, how blue, how beautiful...
- Florence + The Machine
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
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