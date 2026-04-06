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Photo 922
an amazing walk!
I need to live in the middle of a forest one day
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
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365
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Canon EOS 250D
Taken
6th April 2026 3:11pm
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