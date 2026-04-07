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Florence!! by elsieblack145
Photo 923

Florence!!

so since I was doing rainbow march, I couldn't upload some of the photos I wanted, so I'd like to share them now! This one is from the beginning of march when my sister and I went to prague to the concert of florence + the machine. (it was too much of a life-changing experience for me not to share it here) I LOVED IT!!! She was absolutely breathtaking, I cried happy tears throughout the whole concert and loved every second!

RUN FAST FOR YOUR MOTHER RUN FAST FOR YOUR FATHER,
RUN FOR YOUR CHILDREN, FOR YOUR SISTERS AND BROTHERS,
LEAVE ALL YOUR LOVE AND YOUR LONGING BEHIND, YOU CAN'T CARRY IT WITH YOU IF YOU WANT TO SURVIVE!!!!!
- Florence + The Machine
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
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