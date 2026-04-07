Florence!!

so since I was doing rainbow march, I couldn't upload some of the photos I wanted, so I'd like to share them now! This one is from the beginning of march when my sister and I went to prague to the concert of florence + the machine. (it was too much of a life-changing experience for me not to share it here) I LOVED IT!!! She was absolutely breathtaking, I cried happy tears throughout the whole concert and loved every second!



RUN FAST FOR YOUR MOTHER RUN FAST FOR YOUR FATHER,

RUN FOR YOUR CHILDREN, FOR YOUR SISTERS AND BROTHERS,

LEAVE ALL YOUR LOVE AND YOUR LONGING BEHIND, YOU CAN'T CARRY IT WITH YOU IF YOU WANT TO SURVIVE!!!!!

- Florence + The Machine