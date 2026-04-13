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by elsieblack145
Photo 929

Chose a dress for our school prom for december and didn't have any other photo from today, so here it is 😂✨️
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
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Dorothy ace
Beautiful colour and style.
April 14th, 2026  
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