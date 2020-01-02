Previous
Pallas by elvenraven
2 / 365

Pallas

Day 2. This is something that I could see everyday on my way to work, if I looked up. This is a statue of the goddess Pallas, on top of a building which used to belong to a newspaper and is now a museum.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Cin

@elvenraven
Photo Details

