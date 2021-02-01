Sign up
Don Quixote dreams on
Tried OOF and Bokeh. Don Quixote and his side kick Sancho. Room for a lot of improvement I guess. The background colours were achieved by covering the light source with sweet wrappers.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Album
365
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
1st February 2021 9:15pm
bokeh
oof
