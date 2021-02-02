Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
31 / 365
Here I come, ready or not.
You will always find someone here even on a cold day. I went to this part of the island, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, for the sea gulls. In the process I managed some wind surfers and this diver which I liked best.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
31
photos
7
followers
8
following
8% complete
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
2nd February 2021 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
diver
,
buoy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close