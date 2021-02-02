Previous
Here I come, ready or not. by elza
31 / 365

Here I come, ready or not.

You will always find someone here even on a cold day. I went to this part of the island, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, for the sea gulls. In the process I managed some wind surfers and this diver which I liked best.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
