3 shells

Playing around with shells that my grand daughter picked on one of our walks in the country side a few days ago. She picked a few tiny ones which were a bit difficult for me to handle. I think I have a score of different compositions. Some looked interestingly like the amphorae the Phoenicians used for transport of wine in their ships. Again I am keeping to the black and white theme here. The colour image has some lovely soft browns on one of the shells.