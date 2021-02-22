Man made mountain range

A short 2km walk up to the old capital city of Malta, Imdina. It is surprising how a tiny place (and quiet, known as the Silent City) can offer a wealth of possible and potentially great photographs. Hopefully I will be able to capture one memorable shot from this wonderful place. This is tiny section of the cathedral built to a design of the Maltese architect Lorenzo Gafà between 1696 and 1705. The Baroque cathedral is regarded as Gafà's masterpiece.

I love architecture and looking at this detail brings to my mind the men who must have worked so hard and with such dedication and skill to produce such fine work more than 300 years ago.