Boat at Daħlet Qorrot

It was another busy day with online lessons today and not much time to go out. I managed a 45 minute walk but was not quite satisfied with the resulting pictures. Instead I put up a photo from October 2019. Unlike today it was a splendid day for a walk and my wife and I went down to a remote bay in Gozo. I captured this shot from the top of the cliff. I'll put up today's shot in the second album.