Focusing

After a morning of online lessons, my two grand daughters wanted to go to the beach. Today was their last online lesson before the Easter holidays. We went down to Mistra bay where I caught this gentleman trying his luck with his own catches. I asked him if I could take his picture and with a gentle smile he told me that I could take a hundred. When I showed him one of the pictures he kind of giggled at what he saw.

This is not a completely blue photo for the rainbow day but I think it is close enough.