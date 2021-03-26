Previous
Focusing by elza
83 / 365

Focusing

After a morning of online lessons, my two grand daughters wanted to go to the beach. Today was their last online lesson before the Easter holidays. We went down to Mistra bay where I caught this gentleman trying his luck with his own catches. I asked him if I could take his picture and with a gentle smile he told me that I could take a hundred. When I showed him one of the pictures he kind of giggled at what he saw.
This is not a completely blue photo for the rainbow day but I think it is close enough.
26th March 2021

Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
22% complete

Alison Tomlin ace
Wow such gorgeous blues that we never really see in our climate.
March 26th, 2021  
