2nd June was very busy. Gardening in the morning with some heavy lifting and stealing a short break to photograph a lizard devouring a large grub. No photos of the circle of life as it was not a pretty sight (reserved for my nature loving wife). In the afternoon I was planning for a short walk but my son needed help with his car so the whole afternoon and evening was taken over watching Youtube tutorials and then removing a bumper to fix a leaking windshield washer reservoir. Satisfied by the day but I was too tired to upload and comment on 365. Hopefully I'll have time to catch up this morning although I am already hearing a whisper of the to-do list for today!



This monochrome shot is from my last walk in Gudja. I named it "I thirst". Originally I had called it "High-rise". Our country side gets parched too quickly and by mid May all the greenery that we enjoy during early Spring fades very quickly and our fields thirst for the next rains.

However, my statement here goes beyond the vegetation. Many of us thirst for the common sense which we are ignoring and disregarding for the greed of the few. The little patches of surviving green and the beauty of our traditional skyline and landscape is being transformed into blocks of arid concrete and high-rises. Sadly I thirst for the protection of our environment and heritage.



