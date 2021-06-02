Today's afternoon walk took me to Mqabba, a small village close to Malta International Airport. Another traditional village which is expanding on the outskirts into a "modern" town. The three statutes on the segmental broken pediment are the three Theological virtues: faith, hope and love. St Paul points out that the greatest of these is love. This is part of the Mqabba parish church which was built in 1699 and was heavily damaged during WWII. It is interesting to note that at the break of WWII Malta had three obsolete British biplanes, Gloster Gladiators, nicknamed Faith, Hope, and Charity. Courageous volunteer pilots flying these planes engaged Italian pilots in combat over Malta in June 1940. https://www.nationalww2museum.org/war/articles/british-biplanes-faith-hope-charity-1940
I managed to get a few pictures from around this tiny village which I hope to share in the coming days.