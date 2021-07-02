Previous
Hand painting by elza
181 / 365

Hand painting

The Euro2020 is keeping me very busy:) Here's another hands joke from the BEANO which was my favourite comic when I was in primary school:

Where did Captain Hook buy his hook?

The second hand shop!

Now my kids will know where I get my dad jokes.
Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
