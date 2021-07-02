Sign up
181 / 365
Hand painting
The Euro2020 is keeping me very busy:) Here's another hands joke from the BEANO which was my favourite comic when I was in primary school:
Where did Captain Hook buy his hook?
The second hand shop!
Now my kids will know where I get my dad jokes.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
237
photos
52
followers
44
following
49% complete
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
54
177
55
178
179
56
180
181
Views
6
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
2nd July 2021 10:42pm
hands
hands
