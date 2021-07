Soak it all in

On our way down to the disused salt pans in Xlendi Bay my wife and I spent a few minutes soaking in the view of the cliffs to our right, the sea and the sun setting over the horizon. We were not alone but it was peaceful and tranquil in spite of the breeze churning the sea. These two guys overtook us as we were going up the valley towards the Xlendi Tower which has been recently restored and in this photo stands right behind me.