201 / 365
Only way up
BOB. After an over due cleaning of the water cistern at my house, I just had to take this shot of the light seeping through. I was inspired by
@gozoinklings
https://365project.org/gozoinklings/365/2018-04-06
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
1
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
57
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
22nd July 2021 10:54am
Tags
ladder
,
broom
,
empty-cistern
Casablanca
ace
Oh wow, that is very striking and haunting. Beautifully taken
July 23rd, 2021
