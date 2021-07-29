broken balustrades

These broken balustrades reminded me of the broken columns I have seen in the oldest part of the Adolorata Cemetery in Paola; an artwork which became popular in the mid-1800s. I prefer symbols of the risen Christ as this is the core and foundations of my faith.

Yesterday a dear friend of our family passed away suddenly. Our eldest kids are a few months older than each other and as they were growing up we shared many summer nights in Gozo. We laughed, we prayed, we shared our thoughts about life. A gentle and generous soul, great educator, dedicated father, loving husband and faithful friend. Till we meet again.