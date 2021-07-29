Previous
Next
broken balustrades by elza
208 / 365

broken balustrades

These broken balustrades reminded me of the broken columns I have seen in the oldest part of the Adolorata Cemetery in Paola; an artwork which became popular in the mid-1800s. I prefer symbols of the risen Christ as this is the core and foundations of my faith.
Yesterday a dear friend of our family passed away suddenly. Our eldest kids are a few months older than each other and as they were growing up we shared many summer nights in Gozo. We laughed, we prayed, we shared our thoughts about life. A gentle and generous soul, great educator, dedicated father, loving husband and faithful friend. Till we meet again.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise