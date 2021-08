August abstract 3 light pen

What looks like a pen is actually a part of a water bottle shinning in the late afternoon sun on the kitchen table. I finished off the shot with a textured glass filter in Gimp.

Today the water cistern was sealed off with cement and latex over a fibre mesh. Hopefully by tomorrow it will be finished and ready to receive its first rainwater in the coming months (little or no rainfall falls in the summer months but we do get an occasional couple of hours of downpour in mid August).