Had to go and have a look at what was happening in the main square in Mosta where I live. Some people were around in small groups, some visiting the church and others gathering for the liturgical functions which were held in accordance to health regulations. But the atmosphere was nothing like the usual feast day.
On my way to the church I took a picture of one of the many flags billowing in the wind on rooftops and a statue of Mary just outside the main entrance of the Mosta Dome. So this is composite of the two photos for this day.
15th August is a special day for Malta in many ways. Apart from the religious feast in which we celebrate that Mary, the mother of Jesus, was taken into heaven, body and soul, following the end of her life on Earth, we also see a number of historical events tied to this day, all of them commemorating some kind of deliverance from evil and hardship. The last historical event associated with this day took place during World War II when Malta was on the verge of surrendering to the Nazis. It is known that the governor had already prepared the letter of surrender. https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/reflections-on-the-santa-marija-convoy.728804