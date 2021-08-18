At the dentist

An old winch close to a slipway in St Paul's Bay was given a good scrubbing down from old rust and repainted in bright red, black and grey. There weren't any root canal fillings necessary as all the teeth were in perfect condition.



When I come across cog wheels I always remember my A level engineering drawing teacher explaining to us how man discovered the shape of the tooth in the cogwheel and then worked out the math for each tooth.





“There’s a huge difference between being a replaceable cog on the assembly line and being the one who is missed, the one with a unique contribution, the one who made a difference.”

— Seth Godin