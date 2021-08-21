What do I prefer!

My wife and I went swimming at one of Gozo's smallest bays. A little bit crowded for a week day but still, the water was superb: limpid and just the right temperature.

About this time of year I used to start worrying and fretting about the syllabus, schemes of work and lesson preparations and wondering what the new scholastic year would be like.

This young chap was just enjoying the moment. At one point he would roll over into the sea, take a short swim and onto the inflatable again. Relax.. Enjoy..Peace.. Ah what more does one need? Now would he prefer online lessons to this! :)