August abstract 22 by elza
August abstract 22

The curve, lines colour and texture caught my eye on a covered fishing boat as I was going down for a swim. I thought this would make a nice abstract for today.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Babs ace
Lovely colours and textures. It makes an excellent abstract.
August 22nd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great contrast of colours and textures.
August 22nd, 2021  
