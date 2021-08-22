Sign up
Previous
Next
232 / 365
August abstract 22
The curve, lines colour and texture caught my eye on a covered fishing boat as I was going down for a swim. I thought this would make a nice abstract for today.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
2
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
21st August 2021 9:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
curve
,
boat
,
texture
,
sackcloth
,
abstractaug21
Babs
ace
Lovely colours and textures. It makes an excellent abstract.
August 22nd, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great contrast of colours and textures.
August 22nd, 2021
