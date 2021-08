Smart Buddy

I was wondering what today's photo was going to be, when a family with their dog docked their belongings in the shade close to ours while my wife and I were having a dip at Daħlet Qorrot. After coming out of the water and drying myself I knew that it had to be a portrait of this little dog. A little girl, Buddy's buddy, came next to me as she saw me taking his picture and soon learnt that his name was Buddy. She called to him a couple of times which made him put up this stance.