Aperture

A tiny window of an old house opening onto the street. Tiny apertures are usually found in large old houses to air an adjoining room. Some would be opened as an afterthought and cause controversies as to their legitimacy. A few years back you would hear someone complaining on cable radio about a neighbour opening such an aperture onto one's yard and asking the guest layer on the talk show what is to be done. Today there are strict laws and rules governing this type of work.



I liked the textured wall mostly and the simplicity of the shot. Unfortunately, the owner of this window installed an aluminium fixture to the old opening.



