Previous
Next
Safe parking? by elza
318 / 365

Safe parking?

I wish I had more time to wait for the snail to come out and crawl across the double yellow line.
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise