318 / 365
Safe parking?
I wish I had more time to wait for the snail to come out and crawl across the double yellow line.
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
snail
,
yellow-lines
