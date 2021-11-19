Sign up
321 / 365
Who's the smartest?
I passed by a small farmhouse on my way from Mosta to St Paul's Bay. These doves asked me for a family photo and I didn't say no:)
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
1
0
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
384
photos
67
followers
63
following
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
315
63
316
317
318
319
320
321
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
18th November 2021 10:57am
Tags
white
,
three
,
doves
Mariana Visser
Well captured, nice and sharp
November 19th, 2021
